MAAC releases 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced the 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday. Each 11 teams will play a 20-game conference slate, with 10 home games and 10 road games per team.

Canisius opens up conference play with a pair home game at the Koessler Athletic Center, the first against Fairfield on Tuesday, December 8th, and the second when the Griffs host Monmouth on Friday, December 11th.

Niagara also begins MAAC play at home, hosting Monmouth on the 8th, and then Fairfield on the 11th.

The Griffs and Purple Eagles continue the “Battle of the Bridge” rivalry on January 19th at Niagara’s Gallagher Center, and then again at Koessler on March 2nd.

For the full MAAC men’s basketball schedule, click here.