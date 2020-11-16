MAAC Releases Revised 2020-21 Basketball Schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After taking into consideration evolving testing, travel and venue standards, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference released revised men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the 2020-21 season.

The new schedule features a Friday/Saturday playing format, with 24 hours in between each game. Both the men’s and women’s teams will play the same school on Friday and Saturday, but the schedules will mirror one another, so one program will be home, and the other will be away.

The week of February 22-28 is left open, and can be used to make up any conference games lost to COVID-19 disruptions.

MAAC Men’s Basketball revised schedule released on Monday, November 16th

Teams will also have the opportunity to schedule any non-conference games on Christmas weekend, December 25-26.

MAAC Women’s Basketball revised schedule released on Monday, November 16th

“The MAAC’s goal with the revised scheduling format is to complete the conference season and meet the NCAA minimum of 13 Division I games to be played by teams,” MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said. “In light of the evolving state and local health standards, the increasing levels of infection rates, and decisions related to testing teams and officials three times a week for COVID-19, the MAAC membership revised its existing format for this season. The health and safety of our student-athletes and those associated with our programs is the priority of the Council of Presidents.”