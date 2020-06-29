MAAC sets September 11th as fall sports start date

Edison, N.J. (June 29, 2020) – The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Council of Presidents concluded its second virtual June meeting last Friday, during which it acted on items integral to the business of the conference and national issues in intercollegiate athletics during the current Covid-19 pandemic. Among the outcomes approved by the Council, which is comprised of the Presidents from the 11 member institutions, were the following:

Reinforced the June 6 policy announcement that all MAAC student-athletes, including members of the basketball programs, are not allowed on campus for off season conditioning during June and July because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Agreed that Sept. 11 will be a common start date for all nonconference and conference contests for MAAC fall sports.

The Council also reviewed the efforts of the MAAC COVID-19 Working Group, comprised of medical professionals and senior level administrators to develop resumption of competition policies. The working group’s mission is to help provide guidance as the conference prepares for the return of athletics activities, including team gatherings, practices, conditioning, and competition in compliance with state, local, NCAA and campus guidelines.

Approved the working group’s Return to Campus and Athletic Activity Action Plan for MAAC Institutions which includes baseline policies and procedures for all on campus athletic activities and competitions this coming academic year.

Approved the working group’s proposed amendment to MAAC Bylaw Article XI HEALTH AND SAFETY adding a section on MAAC Reciprocal Medical Coverage which details medical coverage that all member schools will provide each other when hosting conference contests.

Approved the working group’s proposed Social Responsibility Pledge For COVID-19 that all MAAC student-athletes will sign as a condition of participating in MAAC championship competition.

The Council also deferred until July 15 a decision on whether basketball ‘mini camps’ could be held on campus.

Received an update from Commissioner Ensor on issues confronting the NCAA and Division I conferences because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ensor reported out on matters related to planning for the 2020-21 basketball season including scheduling challenges based on revised academic calendar and plans for dealing with any disruptions of the season caused by the pandemic and possible changes in the NCAA calendar for basketball competition.

Finally, the MAAC Council of Presidents agreed to meet again on July 15 to review the status of resumption of fall sports efforts and further development within the NCAA regarding COVID-19 related issues.