Major postseason changes for MAC sports starting in the fall

Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher speaks to the media Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Cleveland. The Mid-American Conference men’s basketball tournament was cancelled at an arena scheduled to be the site of NCAA men’s tournament games next week. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The coronavirus pandemic has caused the Mid-American Conference to make changes to its postseason tournaments, starting with the 2021 season.

MAC commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher confirmed to WTOL on Tuesday that postseason tournaments will be eliminated for baseball, softball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s lacrosse and field hockey.

Men’s and women’s basketball will also be affected by these changes. The MAC will eliminate divisions and change to a 20 game conference schedule. All first round home games in the conference tournament will also be eliminated. The top eight teams will advance directly to Cleveland for the conference tournament.

“The pandemic and resulting financial issues play into that,” said Steinbrecher. “As the financial situation changes, it will give us a chance to re-evaluate.”

This plan begins this upcoming 2020-21 academic year and will extend for four years and will be evaluated as the economic situation stabilizes and improves.

The MAC has not released an official statement regarding these changes yet. We will update as we receive more information.