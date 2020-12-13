MAC Championship the next box to check for UB this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When UB started the season, the main goal was the same as it is every year: to play hard week after week, and to advance to the MAC Championship Game.

The Bulls achieved that first goal easily, outscoring opponents by an average of 31 points a game. The second goal was realized before UB even had to play their fifth and final regular season game of the year, a 56-7 rout of Akron on Saturday night to round out the season with a 5-0 record.

Now, the Bulls are headed back to the MAC Championship Game for the second time in three years, and they’re planning to keep the fire burning as they have all season long.

“It feels good, but the job is not finished. When we got the opportunity to play again, our goal was to win a MAC Championship,” UB running back Jaret Patterson said. “There’s a couple guys that were on that 2018 team that know what it takes to get there, and also know what it feels like to lose that game. Our mindset is to finish this thing off the right way, to finish strong.”

“Extremely excited. It’s been a long year for these young men in so many ways, so to see them reach that goal. Another thing about this game, last week they found out they won the East division, they found out they were ranked, but I thought they went out and played hard and played well, and we talked about that with them,” UB Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “If you want to be a team that wins a championship, if you want to be a ranked team, you have to go out and play like that. You can’t just sit there and wait for the next bigger game, and I thought they did that.”

“As a veteran on this team, I always tell the younger guys we can’t get too high or too low. We have to stay even,” UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. said. “The main goal is to win that MAC Championship next week, we’re just doing the right things to get to that point. It feels good, don’t get me wrong, but we have to stay even keeled.”

The Bulls travel to Detroit to take on Ball State in the MAC Championship Game on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm on ESPN.