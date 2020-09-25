MAC votes to play football in the fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Mid-American Conference Council of Presidents voted unanimously on Friday to resume the football season in the fall. The six game, conference only slate will begin on November 4th and conclude on December 18th or 19th with the MAC Football Championship game.

In order to play, student athletes will begin antigen beginning on October 5th, and will require four negative antigen tests per week. Any athlete with a positive test will undergo a cardiac screening protocol.

Individual universities within the conference may suspend games on a week-to-week basis if there is significant spread among players and staff or in the community as a whole.

“Our decisions, in August and again today, have been guided by an overriding concern for the well-being of the student athletes, institutions, and the community at large,” MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher said. “Our medical advisory group, presidents, directors of athletics, and others, have worked hard to develop a plan that provides the opportunity for student athletes to compete.

“We will be diligent in monitoring the dynamic health environment across the Conference footprint and the country.”

No fans or tailgating will be allowed at the games.

Football is the only sport being resumed with all others (Mens and Women’s Soccer, Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Field Hockey, and Volleyball) tentatively scheduled to return during the spring sports season when their respective NCAA Championships will occur.