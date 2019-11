BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time in school history, the McKinley Macks will play for a Section VI Championship.

The Macks improved to 9-0, fending off perennial Class A power West Seneca West 7-0 Friday night, to advance to the title game next weekend.

McKinley now faces South Park in the Section VI Championship at New Era Field on Saturday, November 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.