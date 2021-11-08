Make it five: Sabres drop fifth straight in 5-3 loss to Capitals

Members of the Washington Capitals celebrate Tom Wilson’s goal in front of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Casey Nelson, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Safe to say the hot start has cooled off for the Buffalo Sabres. After beginning the season 5-1-1, they’ve now gone winless in five straight games. Most recently, they fell to the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

It wasn’t a blowout despite the score. The Sabres kept it close and never let it get out of hand until late in the third period.

The Capitals scored a goal in the first when Tom Wilson netted his first of the night. He’d finish with two. Connor McMichael added another one in the second to make it 2-0 Capitals.

Buffalo responded with a goal from Cody Eakin, and the teams traded goals the rest of the second and early in the third period. Alex Ovechkin scored to make it 3-1, but Anders Bjork battled in the third to pull the Sabres back to within one.

Wilson’s second goal of the night and a power play goal from John Carlson made the deficit too big, as the Sabres trailed 5-2 in the third. Colin Miller scored late, but that was all the Sabres could get.

Buffalo falls to 5-5-2 and have now dropped five straight games. They face the Edmonton Oilers at home Friday at 7 p.m.