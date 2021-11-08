Make it five: Sabres drop fifth straight in 5-3 loss to Capitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Safe to say the hot start has cooled off for the Buffalo Sabres. After beginning the season 5-1-1, they’ve now gone winless in five straight games. Most recently, they fell to the Washington Capitals on Monday night.
It wasn’t a blowout despite the score. The Sabres kept it close and never let it get out of hand until late in the third period.
The Capitals scored a goal in the first when Tom Wilson netted his first of the night. He’d finish with two. Connor McMichael added another one in the second to make it 2-0 Capitals.
Buffalo responded with a goal from Cody Eakin, and the teams traded goals the rest of the second and early in the third period. Alex Ovechkin scored to make it 3-1, but Anders Bjork battled in the third to pull the Sabres back to within one.
Wilson’s second goal of the night and a power play goal from John Carlson made the deficit too big, as the Sabres trailed 5-2 in the third. Colin Miller scored late, but that was all the Sabres could get.
Buffalo falls to 5-5-2 and have now dropped five straight games. They face the Edmonton Oilers at home Friday at 7 p.m.