Marauders grinding out close victories

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been an impressive start to the season for the St. Joe’s Marauders. Through the first four games of the year, St. Joe’s is 3-1, with their only loss coming as a 57-50 defeat by Health Sciences.

What’s been impressive about their three wins, though, is that two of them have come from comeback victories.

“I just think it shows we won’t give up, we’re going to play to the final whistle of the game,” junior Jaden Slaughter said.

“To really come back and regain the lead and just work hard, it shows what kind of a team we are,” senior Daesean Ashley said. “It shows that once we’re down in a fight, we won’t give up easily and it shows that we’re resilient.”

In the season opener, the Marauders erased a 16 point second half deficit to take down McQuaid 66-62, and in Tuesday night’s road game, St. Joe’s grinded out a 88-85 double overtime win at Aquinas.

The reason for their success in tight games? The Marauders attribute it to brotherhood.

“We push each other. If we see a teammate down, we pick them up,” sophomore Justin Glover said. “Even in the hallways at school, if our teammate is having a bad day we go make sure they’re okay. We just make sure our brothers are here for each other.”

“I like that we all trust each other and we play together, and I like that we all pick each other up,” Slaughter said. “We all pick each other up. It’s really like a brotherhood, it’s what everything stands for.”

“A lot of it has to do with the off season work,” Ashley said. “Over the summer, we always stayed together, so as soon as last season ended we were still together, so it’s really been a smooth transition. This year we’ve really become ready to be leaders and better teammates.”

St. Joe’s returns to the court on Friday when the Marauders host St. Dominic. Tip off is set for 7 pm.