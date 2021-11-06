Maritime/Health Sciences blanks West Seneca East 30-0 to advance to Section VI Championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Maritime/Health Sciences and West Seneca East squared off in the Class B semifinals on Saturday afternoon. The winner advances to play Iroquois in the Section VI championship game at Highmark Stadium next week.

The Falcons scored early and often in this one, and led the Trojans 22-0 at the half. Third quarter action, Charlie Rosado takes the handoff, finds a hole and takes off for the big pickup to get WSE in Maritime territory.

But a few plays later, WSE rolls out and launches it towards the first down marker but that ball is picked off by Marques Miller!

Maritime working from inside their own red zone, but they don’t stay there for long. Damien Littleton hits the gap and turns on the jets! He takes that all the way down the field before finally he’s brought down inside the 10-yard line.

A few plays later, Littleton punches it in with a one-yard touchdown run. Falcons lead 30-0 after the two-point conversion.

That would be the final score. Maritime/Health Sciences shuts out West Seneca East to advance to their third straight Section VI championship game. The Falcons will take on Iroquois in a rematch of last season’s championship at Highmark Stadium on Saturday at 3:15pm.