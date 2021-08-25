Maritime/Health Sciences eyeing up Section VI threepeat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Maritime/Health Sciences short history as a football team, they’ve always set out to prove people wrong. Last season, the objective was to prove that the 2019 was no fluke, and they did that by accomplishing their second straight Section VI championship.

With their sights set on their third consecutive Class B title this season, it’s safe to say the Falcons are a force to be reckoned with.

“We’re here to put an exclamation point at the end of the sentence that we are the best around in Buffalo,” Maritime/Health Sciences senior David Wright said. “I think a third time completing what we did the last two years, I think that puts an exclamation point on things.”

“We top dogs, and you gotta come through us,” Maritime/Health Sciences senior Malik Bryant said. “To win, you gotta come through us. I don’t even think that’s going to happen for the next 10 years, 20 years, 30.”

“We made history by being the first charter school to ever win a Section VI championship. Last year was an opportunity to make history again,” Maritime/Health Sciences head coach Ty Parker said. “It’s the same thing that I’m telling these guys now, every year history can repeat itself, but now we got the chance to break the barrier. To be able to have the opportunity to win three championships in a row, it’s incredible.”

“We’re trying to go for a three-peat and compete to be the best and try to get a ring,” Maritime/Health Sciences sophomore Jameer Thomas said.

As the Falcons prepare to enter their fourth football season, it’s easy to see the progress and growth the team has made in the first three seasons. A big part of that progress can be attributed to the seniors that started on the team as freshmen and have been there every step of the way.

“We’ve come a long way. Addison Copeland, Braylon Boyd, David Wright, those guys were freshmen when we first started out. Just to see their growth and maturity on the field and in the classroom, as well as people, it just goes to show credit to them and their parents,” Parker said. “They’re good kids. They know how we like to do things, and it isn’t hard for us to teach because we’ve got some guys that went through the process and came through the program that are seniors now that can help us teach the younger guys.”

“It’s been amazing. I’m very happy to see the growth,” Bryant said. “Coming from a losing season our first season to now, two time champions trying to go for the threepeat, then go to state after that.”

Maritime/Health Sciences opens up the season facing Bennett on Saturday, September 4th.