Maritime/Health Sciences is here to stay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In 2019, Maritime/Health Sciences put together a season that many could only dream about in just their second year as a football team.

After a 2-6 season in the inaugural season in 2018, the Falcons went 10-2, winning their first Section VI title in their first appearance, and advancing all the way to the state semifinals where they eventually lost to Chenango Forks.

Even 16 months later, the Falcons say that the momentum rolled over from the end of the 2019 season and has carried them to open up this 2021 spring season.

“Absolutely it rolled over, because our last game, we lost. So the guys were anxious to get back out on the field to try and get back to where we were at the last time we played football, so everybody had a bittersweet taste,” Maritime/Health Sciences head coach Ty Parker said. “We were happy with making it to the state championship semifinals, but by us losing, the guys couldn’t wait to get back on the field and play football.”

“Especially with losing in the semifinals, I think that gave us that momentum to push into this season to go even further,” junior lineman David Wright said. “I know there isn’t state playoffs this year, but we’re still taking it like there is a state playoffs, and every game is a playoff game.”

Now, the Falcons are off to a 2-0 start. They’ve scored 80 points, and they’ve given up zero touchdowns. Coming off their first Section VI title, they’re here to prove that last season was no fluke, and that Maritime/Health Sciences is here to play, and they’re here to stay.

“A lot of people just say that last year they just had a good team, it was a fluke, so we’re just showing here like we’re new, but we’re here to play and it’s only going up from here,” senior running back Maurice Vaughn said.

“Not playing for those 16 months, we just came out and fought hard. A lot of our guys worked out over the offseason. It’s a great feeling going 2-0 to start the season, but there’s still a lot of work to do,” senior lineman Darnell Gray said.

“I think the experience, we got a lot of experience in. Coming into the season with a chip on our shoulder, but still we have a lot to prove. As you can see, we don’t even have a field to practice at, so we’re still practicing on a grass field. We still have a lot more to prove, and we’re on our way to proving something,” Wright said.

Maritime/Health Sciences looks to continue their reign of domination as they take on St. Francis in a non-league game on Monday night at Polian Field at 7pm.