Maritime/Health Sciences topples Albion 38-8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undefeated Albion hit the road this morning in a B-North matchup with 4-2 Maritime/Health Sciences.

The Falcons head into the third with a 16-0 lead, and their run game could not be stopped in this one. Jameer Thomas takes the handoff and gets the first down to bring Maritime down to the 10-yard line.

A few plays later, Montrice Webster gets it done through the air with a nice pass to a wide-open Thomas in the end zone. Maritime leads 24-0.

Fourth quarter now, Amari Jones on the run but he’s met by Webster for the strip sack! Tariq Greene scoops up the fumble, and the Falcons take over at the 20.

Maritime gets points off the turnover a few plays later when Marques Miller takes the ball and hits a hole for the touchdown. It’s now 30-0.

It doesn’t take long for Albion to get on the board after that. Jones launches one and hits a wide open Javon Jones in stride for the score. It’s now 30-8.

Maritime would score one more time to make it 38-8 to hand Albion their first loss of the season.