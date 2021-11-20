Maritime/Health Sciences tops Batavia 22-14 in Class B Far West Regional

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a massive 62-12 victory last Saturday to win their third straight Section VI title, Maritime/Health Sciences returned to the Class B Far West Regional where they faced Batavia.

After the Blue Devils ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown, the Falcons took it down the field on their first possession and capped off the drive with a five-yard touchdown run by Braylen Boyd. Maritime leads 8-7 after the two point conversion.

Second quarter now, Jesse Reinhart fakes the pitch and steps up to deliver a beautiful ball right into the arms of Ja’Vin McFollins who snags it in stride for the score. Batavia takes a 14-8 lead.

But the Falcons respond immediately. A few plays later, Zyke Taylor takes the handoff but then stops and launches it down the field to Addison Copeland who catches it and steps over the goal line. We’re all tied up at 14 a piece.

Late in the second, Batavia knocking on the Falcons’ door, but they fumble the snap! Damien Littleton jumps on the ball for the score-saving recovery. We head into the half tied at 14.

With just two minutes left in the game, Copeland takes the handoff, is met by some Batavia defenders, and then scrambles all over the field before finding an open hole to take it in for the touchdown! It’s now 22-14, Falcons on top.

On the very next Blue Devil snap, Reinhart passes over the middle but the ball bounces off his receivers hands right into the waiting arms of Copeland.

That would be the game winner for the Falcons as Maritime/Health Sciences beats Batavia 22-14 to win the Class B Far West Regional!

“It was exhilarating. A lot of different emotions, I was exciting, scared, happy, everything happened at once. It was like a movie,” Maritime/Health Sciences wide receiver Addison Copeland said. “I wouldn’t trade this for the world, ever.”

“It’s a great feeling. As a coach, words can’t express the way I feel right now. To be able to go to the state championship semifinals for the second time is a blessing,” Maritime/Health Sciences head coach Ty Parker said. “It doesn’t happen often, but when you get the opportunity to win three straight championship and go to the state semifinals, I’m just happy for us, I’m happy for our guys, I’m happy for our team, I’m happy for both schools, andI’m just excited for our guys.”

The Falcons will play in the state semifinals in Syracuse next Saturday.