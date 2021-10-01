Maritime/Health Sciences tops Cheektowaga 24-7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Maritime/Health Sciences traveled to take on Cheektowaga on Friday night for a B-North matchup.

Falcons led 8-7 at the half, the Warriors go to hand it off but it’s fumbled! Nyjuan Littlejohn leaps in and picks up the loose ball, Maritime takes over deep in Cheektowaga territory.

A few plays later, Montrice Webster tosses a dart to Addison Copeland who snags it in stride in the end zone. Falcons take a 16-7 lead.

On the next Cheektowaga possession, an errant snap gets everybody chasing after the ball but it’s Webster that scoops it up and takes it to the house!!! That scoop and score gives Maritime the 24-7 advantage.

That would be the final in this one. Maritime/Health Sciences moves to 3-2, Cheektowaga moves to 1-3.