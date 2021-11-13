Maritime/Health Sciences wins third straight Section VI title with 62-12 win over Iroquois

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a rematch of the spring’s Section VI championship game, Iroquois and Maritime/Health Sciences squared off at Highmark Stadium in the Class B title game on Saturday afternoon.

First quarter, Damien Littleton takes the handoff and bursts through the hole before taking it all the way to the house for the touchdown. Falcons take an 8-0 lead.

On the next Maritime possession, Braylen Boyd breaks through the line and outruns every defender on his way in for the touchdown. It’s now 16-0.

Second quarter now, the Falcons continue to tear it up on the ground. Littleton escapes the pack and takes off for his second score of the game to give Maritime the 23-0 advantage.

After a dominant third quarter, the Falcons add to their impressive lead in the fourth when Jahzier McGee Beavers bulldozes his way in for their final touchdown of the game. It’s now 62-6.

The Chiefs would get on the board late in the game, and close the gap a little bit when Trey Kleitz keeps it himself all the way in for the touchdown to make it 62-12.

That would be the final score in this one, Maritime/Health Sciences wins their third straight Class B Section VI title in just their fourth year as a program.

“It’s amazing. I don’t have any words,” Maritime/Health Sciences senior receiver Addison Copeland said. “They had them as the number one team in New York State, they had us at 16, so we just had to prove a point. We got tired of the disrespect.”

“It’s breathtaking. It’s a relief, it was a lot of pressure on our guys to win that third straight championship, and I like the way we responded, I like the way we came out,” Maritime/Health Sciences head coach Ty Parker said. “Our kids wanted their respect. Iroquois is a great team, they were the number one team in the state, so our kids were looking forward to playing against the number one team in the state. I’m glad that our kids got the chance to earn the respect that they deserve, and I hope they can get the respect that they deserve by beating the number one team in the state in Class B.

“I’m just excited for our guys, I’m excited for our schools, and I’m excited for our program, that we’re headed in the right direction. Three championships as a coach, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Parker said.

“Words can’t explain it, I wouldn’t lie. I’ve known Coach Ty my whole life. After the first year, there was a lot of doubt, a lot of critics, but where we come from we don’t do anything but shut people’s mouths with our performance,” Copeland said.

Maritime/Health Sciences will play in the Far West Regional next Saturday at Williamsville South High School at 3:15 pm.