1  of  2
Breaking News
Online threat against Albion CSD deemed credible. Read Gov. Cuomo’s statement here. 17-year-old indicted in fatal shooting of football coach in Buffalo

Maritime wins Class B Section VI Championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After advancing to the Section VI Championship for the first time, Maritime continued it’s historic run with a 34-20 win over Albion Friday night in the Class B title game at New Era Field.

With the win, the Falcons improve to 9-1 overall while the Purple Eagles end the season with an impressive 8-2 record.

Maritime struck first with Addison Copeland returning a punt 60-yards to give the Falcons a 6-0 lead in the first.

Maurice Vaughn added a one yard rushing score to help push Maritime’s lead to 12-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

Albion would cut into that lead with a touchdown from Deyonci Farley. However, the Falcons would soar into halftime with a 26-6 halftime lead.

The Purple Eagles would respond in the second half and pull within 26-20 with touchdowns from Kevin Hillman and Deyonci Farley.

But, once again Maritime extended its lead for good for with a 4-yard touchdown from John Washington.

The Falcons advance to the Far West Regionals next weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss