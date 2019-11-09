Maritime wins Class B Section VI Championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After advancing to the Section VI Championship for the first time, Maritime continued it’s historic run with a 34-20 win over Albion Friday night in the Class B title game at New Era Field.

In just their second year playing high school football, the @MHSFalconsFB are Section VI Class B champs and are advancing in the playoffs!! Congrats Falcons! pic.twitter.com/N7aRpxvE43 — Mary Margaret Johnson (@mmj5838) November 9, 2019

With the win, the Falcons improve to 9-1 overall while the Purple Eagles end the season with an impressive 8-2 record.

Maritime struck first with Addison Copeland returning a punt 60-yards to give the Falcons a 6-0 lead in the first.

Maurice Vaughn added a one yard rushing score to help push Maritime’s lead to 12-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

Albion would cut into that lead with a touchdown from Deyonci Farley. However, the Falcons would soar into halftime with a 26-6 halftime lead.

The Purple Eagles would respond in the second half and pull within 26-20 with touchdowns from Kevin Hillman and Deyonci Farley.

But, once again Maritime extended its lead for good for with a 4-yard touchdown from John Washington.

The Falcons advance to the Far West Regionals next weekend.