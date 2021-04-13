Marv Levy to be inducted in Canadian Football Hall of Fame

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 1995, file photo, Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy looks on during the second quarter of the Bills game against the Atlanta Falcons at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. No other coach has reached the Super Bowl four years in a row. Unfortunately for Levy, he did not win any of them, tarnishing an unprecedented run with the Buffalo Bills that began with a bitter 20-19 loss to the New York Giants in the 1991 title game. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Legendary Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy will forever be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame since his 2001 induction, but now he will also be forever enshrined for the role he played in Canadian football as well.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that Levy is one of seven members in its 2021 class.

Before his incredible run as head coach of the Bills, becoming the only head coach in NFL history to reach four consecutive Super Bowls, Levy began his head coaching career with the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL from 1973-1977. In his five seasons with Montreal, the team played in three Grey Cup championships and won two in 1974 and 1977.

Levy won the Annis Stukus Coach of the Year award in 1974 with the Alouettes. The team made it to the playoffs in all five seasons Levy was the head coach, and he finished with a 43-31-4 record in the CFL.

He becomes the third person to be enshrined in both the Pro Football HOF and Canadian Football HOF, following Bud Grant and Warren Moon.