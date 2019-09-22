Mary Margaret goes one-on-one with Andy Dalton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In less than 24 hours, the Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Bills’ regular season home opener.

Sunday will also be Andy Dalton’s return to Buffalo in the regular season after receiving over $450,000 from Bills fans in 2017 when Dalton and the Bengals defeated the Ravens to send Buffalo to the playoffs.

News 4 Sports Digital Reporter Mary Margaret Johnson sat down with Andy Dalton to discuss Bills Mafia, the impact Bills fans have had on his foundation, and how to stay warm in the winter.