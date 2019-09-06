Mary Margaret sits down with UB’s Taylor Riggins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Bulls are one day away from one of their biggest tests as a program as they prepare to take on Penn State on Saturday. News 4 Sports digital reporter Mary Margaret Johnson caught up with sophomore defensive end Taylor Riggins to find out more about the match up.

On how excited Buffalo is to take on 15th ranked Penn State:

“Oh we’re more than excited, our plan this year is really to build on and be better than last year, so really excited to go out there on a big stage and do our thing,” Taylor Riggins said.

On taking on this big of an opponent in the second week of the season coming off a 38-10 win over Robert Morris:

“We’re very confident, it gives us a lot of momentum. Really as long as we execute and stick to our game plan, we’ll be fine.”

On what we can expect to see out of the defense on Saturday:

“We’re really the same sound, technical and fast defense that you guys are used to seeing. You’ll see a lot of disruptive plays, and a lot of highlight plays.”

On what the biggest challenge will be against Penn State:

“I would say the noise, but we’ve been prepping for that all week with the crowd noise and everything so now we’re just excited to be down there in that atmosphere.”

On how playing against the Nittany Lions compares to playing in other high profile games the Bulls have played in:

“I think it will be just like the big games. We’ve had the experience with Rutgers, another Big 10 school, the MAC Championship too, that was pretty loud, so I think we’re pretty used to it.”

On what Buffalo has prepared for against Penn State:

“Really the speed and the sound too.”

On how the UB defense is prepared to stop a very explosive Penn State offense:

“As long as we stay technical and sound with our defense, we should be able to stop them.”

UB takes on Penn State on Saturday, kickoff is at 7:30 pm in Beaver Stadium.