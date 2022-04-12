BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Akron and Maryvale squared up on the diamond for some spring break non-league baseball on Tuesday afternoon.

Bottom of the first, Josh Magda stays patient as the Akron pitcher throws his fourth ball for the bases loaded walk to score Hunter Murphy. Flyers take a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Steven Doktor strikes out Magda with the bases loaded to get out of the inning unscathed. It’s still 1-0 after two.

Top of the third now, Jack Klodzinski smacks a ball all the way out to the centerfield fence for a standup triple to get the offense going for the Tigers.

And a few minutes later, he comes home after a balk to tie the game up at one a piece.

Bottom of the frame, Alex Havernick knocks a RBI sac grounder to second to score Nick Jacobs and give Maryvale the 2-1 lead after three innings.

The Flyers would run away with a 10-3 win over Akron to remain undefeated on the season, 5-0.