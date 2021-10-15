Maryvale clinches playoff berth with 13-6 win over Burgard

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Maryvale and Burgard met at Highmark Stadium for the first of two games at the home of the Bills on a stormy Friday night.

The Flyers got the ball first, and trounced down the field. Matt McCuiston got the snap and bullied his way down just short of the first down.

But a few plays later, the Bulldogs defense stuff McCuiston short of the line to get and the ball is turned over on downs.

On Burgard’s ensuing drive, Jaizhon Knox takes the handoff but is immediately met by Matthew Wiebe for the big loss.

On the next Bulldog possession, Lamar Hampton gets the ball and bulldozes into the red zone.

A few plays later, Kire Eaglin tossing it towards the end zone but the ball tips off a Burgard receivers fingers and right into the hands of Brennan Burke for the interception!!

The game was scoreless until the third quarter when Burgard would take a 6-0 lead, but in the last six minutes of play, Maryvale scored two unanswered touchdowns to top the Bulldogs 13-6. With the win, the Flyers have clinched a spot in the playoffs.