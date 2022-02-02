Maryvale DL Kevin Jobity signs with Syracuse football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, high school students across the country signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports.

Maryvale’s Kevin Jobity signed his name on the dotted line to play football down the road at Syracuse after receiving the offer from the Orange in his official visit last weekend.

“It’s awesome, man. It’s been a stressful process but it’s been exciting,” Jobity said on Wednesday. “I’m glad to put it to an end and settle down.”

Jobity was a highly recruited defensive lineman, picking up an impressive 21 offers over the course of the last two years. It’s even more impressive to note that he didn’t start playing football until his junior year, in the shortened five-game Spring 2021 football season. Throughout his recruitment, Jobity picked up big time Division I offers from the likes of Army and Villanova, as well as five Ivy League schools in Princeton, Yale, Harvard, Brown and Columbia.

“I talked with Coach Babers at the official visit and I asked him why he came from Hawaii to Syracuse, and he told me God. That meant a lot for me, I’m a religious person and he is too, so I knew I could be a part of that organization and be comfortable,” Jobity said of Syracuse.

In his senior season with the Flyers, Jobity finished with 68 total tackles, with seven sacks and 25 tackles for loss.