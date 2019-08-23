Matt Myers named UB starting quarterback

Redshirt freshman Matt Myers will be the guy under center for the 2019 Buffalo Bulls, head coach Lance Liepold announced on Thursday.

“We think he’s had an excellent camp, and as we’ve said all along we’re going to keep evaluating all of our quarterbacks, and in Matt’s situation especially because, as I’ve repeatedly said, he missed so much time in the spring,” Coach Liepold said.

“Especially when it came to the scrimmage and 11-on-11 situations, we needed to get him essentially a spring practice in the first part of this camp to give him the fullest evaluations so we could see all the things he brings to the table.”

The West Seneca West product has been in a quarterback battle throughout fall camp, as the Bulls look to replace 2,000 yard passer Tyree Jackson, who is now vying for a spot with the Bills. Myers snags the starting quarterback spot over redshirt sophomore Kyle Vantrease, and junior Dominic Johnson.

“It was just a dream come true,” quarterback Matt Myers said. “Honestly I was just so happy when I found out.”

“But at the same time, Kyle and Dom, I can’t thank them enough for helping me get here and helping me compete every day, and pushing me to get better and correcting me. I know they’re still going to do that so as a group and a whole, we’re also going to get better,” Myers said.

As a senior in high school, Myers led West Seneca West to a 2017 State Championship, while earning the title of Class-A Co Player of the Year after a standout season in which he became only the third Western New York player to throw for over 2,000 yards and run for over 1,000.

Myers set single-season program records with the Indians for total touchdowns (46), passing touchdowns (24), rushing TDs (22), passing yards (2,397) and all-purpose yards (3,434). He also holds the record for single game all-purpose yards, and touchdowns.

Myers missed most of spring ball this year after suffering a hamstring injury. The Bulls kick off their 2019 season Thursday, August 29th against Robert Morris.