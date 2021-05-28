Maxwell finding success in first season coaching Bulldogs

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first win as head coach was a long time coming for Hamburg’s James Maxwell. After COVID pushed back his inaugural season from 2020 to 2021, Maxwell is back on the sidelines finally coaching up the Bulldogs, his alma mater.

“It feels great, it’s huge for the kids to get back to normalcy, get them back out on the field doing what they love, and then for myself as well, it was tough to have a whole year not on the field coaching a real game, so it’s great to be back,” Hamburg head coach James Maxwell said. “Definitely just very grateful and happy to be back out on the lacrosse field.”

After starting out the season with an 0-2 record, dropping the first two games to St. Joe’s and East Aurora, Hamburg dominated Orchard Park 16-9 to notch the first career win for Maxwell. The Bulldogs have gone on to win their next two games against Lancaster and Clarence as well.

“Getting this first win for our coach was one of our goals of the season. We wanted to get him hyped for the whole season, and there’s many more to come,” Hamburg junior Devin Collins said.

“He helps out this team a lot, he gets all the boys pumped up for the games. He teaches us a lot in practice and tries to tighten everything up.”

Circle of life…..Coach Sev stops to wish Coach Maxwell and the team all the best this season. Hamburg ball is in great hands….as the tradition continues….. pic.twitter.com/I6LHgC5buY — Hamburg Boys Varsity Lacrosse (@HamburgBLax) February 21, 2020

Maxwell took over for longtime lacrosse coach Jerry Severino, who was the head coach of the Bulldogs from 2006 until retiring in 2019 after a 37-year career coaching in Western New York. After playing for Coach Sev while at Hamburg High, Maxwell says he hopes to leave a legacy like that of the lacrosse legends in Hamburg school history.

“Obviously, Coach Van Tine and Coach Severino are big shoes to fill, but I hope I can just continue the tradition of our program that they’ve built, honor that, and keep doing a great job with our kids and pushing them in the right direction,” Maxwell said.

Hamburg enters league play next Thursday when they travel to Niagara Wheatfield.