May female Scholar-Athlete: Falconer’s Sarah Disbro

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Noticeable.

That’s a word that comes up a lot when coaches talk about Sarah Disbro.

“Even though she is very quiet, her character is very strong. She’s very noticeable in a very quiet way. When we go to All-Tournament teams and certain places where they’re going to give an award at the end, they’ll come up and say she was noticeable the whole game,” Falconer varsity basketball coach, Emily Scholeno said.

Sarah during one of her games for Falconer Varsity basketball.

“From the tip-off to the end, she played the entire time, she was noticeable and whether it was offense, defense or just making plays work. She can see the court, she can see what’s going to happen.”

And it’s hard not to notice Sarah since her work ethic has led her to play varsity soccer, basketball and run varsity track and field since she was an eighth grader. But the years kind of all blend together, for good reason.

“How she is on the court and the classroom, she has been mature since day one. She has kind of been the leader since day one,” coach Scholeno explained.

Soccer is her favorite sport and will play in college next year at Huntington University.

“I’m a defender so trying to get tackles in as clean as I can and just helping my teammates and staying organized in the back and trying to be a leader too. That’s something I’ve been trying to work on the past couple of years being on varsity,” Sarah Disbro said.

Sarah during one of her games for Falconer Varsity soccer.

“She’s always been so disciplined and led by example. In the years I’ve seen a lot of girls develop their game because of her discipline and work ethic on the court and in the classroom as well,” coach Scholeno said.

Sarah’s work ethic in the classroom has gotten her a 4.0 GPA. Along with that, some of her other academic achievements include making the honor roll every quarter in high school, being a member of the Falconer High School Honor Society and being awarded the Treasurer Clarkson University High School Achievement Award as a junior. But it’s the character and sportsmanship awards that matter the most.

“Those are probably the awards that I’m most proud of that other people see that in me and just trying to be a good influence on everybody around me,” Sarah said.

Another way she does that is by getting involved with a group called “Students Against Destruction Decisions” and by her senior year she became the President.

“We’re trying to bring awareness to not using drugs and alcohol especially where I live there’s a big problem with that. We bring in people, we raise money and we bring in different speakers,” Sarah explained. “We were supposed to do a big assembly it’s called a mock crash where a student is supposed to “die” and it’s the effects of drugs and alcohol. We do it around prom to bring awareness to that and how drinking and driving and using drugs can really affect your life in a negative way.”

Sarah volunteering for SADD helping to sell lollipops to raise money for a school speaker.

Sarah is also very family and faith oriented.

“I’ve been volunteering at my church since I was born pretty much, we’re always involved in the events there. The school I’m actually going to faith is a very big emphasized aspect and I’m looking forward to learning more about my faith as well as myself as a person,” Sarah said.

Sarah after she won Altar Server of the year for her church.

At Huntington University, Sarah will major in communications and history with the hope of going into sports journalism after college.

Sports Achievements:

Varsity Soccer, 8th-12th grade

Captain Varsity Basketball, 9th-12th grade

Captain Varsity Track and Field, 8th-12th grade

1st Team All-Star, 12th grade (soccer)

Andrea Morton Memorial Tournament winner, 12th grade (soccer)

Second Team All-Star, 11th grade (basketball)

Sportsmanship Award, 11th grade (basketball)

Intense Milk Character Athlete, 11th and 12th grade (basketball)

Cassadaga Tournament MVP, 12th grade (basketball)

Frewsburg Tournament Team , 12th grade (basketball)

Most Improved field athlete, 10th grade (track and field)

Sectional Competitor, 10th and 11th grade (track and field)

Academic Achievements:

Falconer High School Honor Society, 11th and 12th grade

Treasurer Clarkson University High School Achievement Award, 11th grade

University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, 11th grade

Jamestown Community College, College Connections Program (22 credits)

Dean’s List, 11th and 12th grade

Honor roll every quarter

Extra Activities: