Allegany-Limestone Senior Jacob Brink loves distance running. He does cross country and indoor and outdoor track for the Gators. He said he runs about 8 miles a day in practice.

“You feel free when you’re out running,” Brink said. “Just takes your mind away from anything else that’s happening in the day.”

He likes to push himself when he runs, and he pushes himself in the classroom as well. He took two math classes last year, pushing the limit to set himself up for success in the future.

“My main goal is to try to get top 10 in the class,” Brink said. “Try to set me up better for college and stuff for scholarships so that worked out pretty well.”

Brink ranks 8th in his senior class with a 101 weighted GPA. He also earned a scholarship to UB. Hard work is nothing new to him.

“Freshman year, my parents always wanted me to study and stuff and I just kind of started doing it on my own and everything,” Brink said.

Brink has a big goal of studying electrical engineering in college and one day working for Tesla to help build electric cars.

But he still has goals directly in front of him. Brink hopes to make the state track meet for the first time this year.

“I ran 9:18 this past weekend in the 2-mile so hopefully that can put me in the running maybe for a title or on the podium,” Brink said.

He’s put a lot of work both in and out of the classroom. We’ve seen the rewards come through his grades, and now he’s hoping to get even more rewards on the track.