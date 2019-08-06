McCoy eyes bounce back season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As training camp wrapped up here at St. John Fisher College LeSean McCoy held court with the media for about 10 minutes. Coming off the worst season in his career, the running back said he’s motivated heading into his 11th year in the league.

As the Bills added depth to the backfield, which now includes longtime friend Frank Gore, Head Coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane have said McCoy has embraced the competition. McCoy echoed similar sentiments on Tuesday.

“We’re all competing, making each other better each day — each game,” McCoy said. “I’m the guy. I feel like that, that’s what I’ve been told and that’s my every day approach. We’re all on the same team trying to win games but compete against each other and make each other better.”

McCoy added he had a different mentality heading into this year’s training camp considering all the whispers about his career.

“There’s always talk about something. If it’s off the field, on the field, my age my salary — it’s always something,” he said. “I use that now a days as motivation. That’s something Frank has taught me actually.”

In the history of the NFL, 30 players have rushed for 1,000 yards after turning 30. McCoy is 31 but believes he mores than capable of reaching 1K.

“That’s the goal. But, the main goal is just winning games and being productive. Making every snap, every play count. I think once you do that, the good things, the stats, come along with it. That’s something that I’ve learned also.”

We’ll see how productive McCoy can be behind the Bills re-built but banged up offensive line. When asked about the injuries up front, McCoy said “we’ll be fine.”