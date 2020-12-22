McDermott, Daboll praise Josh Allen’s leadership

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Saturday’s smackdown of the Denver Broncos, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 359 yards and was responsible for four touchdowns, two through the air and two on the ground, as Buffalo dominated Denver 48-19 and clinched the AFC East title for the first time since 1995.

All season long, Allen has been making massive strides within his game, continuing to show growth week after week. With Saturday’s statistics in the book, Allen is three touchdown passes away from breaking Jim Kelly’s single-season record of 33. He is also 359 yards away from breaking the Bills single-season passing record of 4,359, set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

Statistics and all, Allen is proving himself to be the team leader, the one that everyone looks to in the good times and the bad. After the win and division championship, Allen stood up in the locker room and said, “This AFC East champs shirt is fine and dandy, but I want the one that says Super Bowl champs.” His coaches say that’s what makes him the leader in the locker room.

“That’s the rawness of the locker room in terms of the emotions after the game like that. It shows Josh’s maturity in terms of the next step is in a moment like that, and I certainly appreciate him and his role as well,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

“He’s our leader of our football team. This is his third year. We all on our team have an ultimate goal, but I think his focus of one game at a time and how he’s done it since we’ve been here and the way he attacks it,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “Yall know what a fan of Josh Allen I am, I’ve been since he’s been here.

“He’s just a really good leader for us here. He speaks his mind, he’s humble. We all have goals we want to achieve as a team, and that was the first one. I think that he was happy about how he played and his performance, but there’s a big picture to this thing too. This was his way of saying on to the next week pretty quick,” Daboll said.