McDermott enjoys leaving OP for training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This is the 20th year that the Bills have held training camp at St. John Fisher but there’s a lot of speculation about the future here in Pittsford.

In 2019, only 10 of 32 teams will go out of town for training camp and that number is steadily declining.

The Bills also just built a state of the art, multi-million-dollar training facility at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park, but head coach Sean McDermott said the positives of going away still outweigh the negatives.

“As a family, you get to know a lot about your family by going on road trips. I remember piling into that station wagon years ago on that 20 something hour drive from PA to Iowa to see my relatives and I think we learned a lot about our family on that trip,” McDermott said. “No different here. We’re a family and I believe you learn something from these unique experiences that brings you together and brings you closer as a football team. That’s where I stand right now.”