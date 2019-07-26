McDermott on Bills WRs: “They are kind of like smurfs”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills wide receivers might not be the biggest but their reputations and accolades certainly are.

The Bills added wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley this offseason. So, the talent at the position has grown, the expectations are bigger even if the size of Josh Allen’s targets aren’t exactly sizeable.

“I would say with all of our wide receivers they are kind of like smurfs,” head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday. “If you have ever watched the smurfs, they work in like a small village so they can separate into small spaces. And, all of our receivers are like this tall.”

Brown is listed at 5-11 and that’s being very, very generous and he looks huge compared to the 5-8 Beasley.



“Ya, I play with a chip on my shoulder, I’ve been small my whole life and I’ve been down talked, you know but my thing is to try to play big,” Brown said. “Good news is you’re bigger than Cole…((laughter)) but Cole got game also too.”

“I know I’m not 6-5. It would probably would be easier if I was but it’s all about philosophies,” added Beasley. “They like guys that can separate and that’s what we have a lot of guys that can do that. So, it will be exciting to see.

As for the really big guys, the Bills starting offensive line was the same as day one with one exception — Spencer Long took the place of Jon Feliciano at right guard as the teams looks to find a starting five.



Long: It’s one of the fastest offensive lines to come together, even though we have guys moving around. I think with a couple weeks in the spring we were gelling pretty well. A lot of rotation but a lot of continuity, when you get out on the field, guys are working together well.))

This is how the rest of the offensive line rounds out on day two: Dion Dawkins was back at left tackle, Quinton Spain at left guard, Mitch Morse center and Cody Ford was at right table for the second straight day.

Tight end is another position battle that everyone is keeping an eye on closely. Jason Croom did not practice due to a hamstring injury. Rookie Dawson Knox and veteran Lee Smith took the majority of the first team reps.



