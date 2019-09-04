McDermott previews matchup with Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott began his media session with an injury update, saying wide receiver Andre Roberts will not practice Wednesday with an injured quad. He said his condition is day to day. Roberts joins tight end Tyler Kroft as the only two players who will miss practice today.

McDermott had high praise fro rookie running back Devin Singletary, “some of what he did in college he’s been able to do at our level. It’s early, limited sample, the thing I like the most is he’s very conscientious day to day, he’s a pro in a rookie’s body, just in his approach to the game, his daily approach to what we do, how we do things, he’s accountable, he’s on time, just some of the intangibles that stood out to me off the field in just a short amount of time.”

Coach McDermott was non-commital to where second round draft pick Cody Ford will lineup this week. He has played both right tackle and right guard throughout the preseason, “we’re just looking at it right now, you’ll see five guys out there and he’s worked both which is good, we’re going to continue to move him around and move guys around, and hopefully get it set, versatility up front is important too, as in terms of flexibility. I think we’ve built some of that through the preseason, building the continuity now is also important. The important thing is these guys understand their roles, whether it’s playing guard as in this case with Cody, or playing tackle, so I think the best football for them is ahead of them.”

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to win the game, if it means running it 40 times, if it means throwing it 40 times, we’ve got to do some things on the defensive side too to help, and special teams. What I believe in is whatever it takes to win and playing good team football and all three phases contributing”, McDermott said when asked if he believed Josh Allen could carry the team offensively.

