McDermott wants offense to ‘play fearless’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When General Manager Brandon Beane met with the media before the season began, he mentioned he wanted the Bills offense to win more games for the team.



While there have been some clutch 4th quarter comebacks that have allowed the Bills to be 6-3, the offense continues to lag behind in 2019.

Sometimes, the Bills just can’t get out of their own way.

Turnovers were an issue early on in the season and untimely penalties along with drops have also contributed to their recent struggles.



But, above all else scoring 19 points per game won’t win a lot of games in the NFL. Quarterback Josh Allen explained on Wednesday that head coach Sean McDermott met with the offense to make sure they stay confident.

“Coach sat us all down today and said ‘play fearless,'” Allen told reporters. “To have that green light and that confidence from him still, that means a lot. Not saying I’m gonna go out there and be reckless, they’re two different terms for a reason. Just being very aware of what’s going on but not trying to be gun shy about anything.”

“Going out there without thinking, just playing hard,” added wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie of McDermott’s message. “The penalties and things will come but we can work on those as long as we’re playing hard.”

“Week by week, we know this week we have to execute, so we’re back to the drawing board,” said rookie running back Devin Singletary. “It gets frustrating when you’re not putting up points, but you have to keep working.”