McDuffie, Patterson named MAC players of the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fresh off a huge comeback victory over Ohio, two UB Bulls were awarded for their efforts in the 27-26 win. Running back Dylan McDuffie and linebacker James Patterson were named Players of the Week by the Mid American Conference.

McDuffie had a career day on the ground in Saturday’s victory. He rushed for 143 yards on 23 carries, averaging 6.2 yards on the ground. He also had a touchdown.

Patterson finished the game with 15 tackles, one for a loss.

UB is 3-4 after the victory over Ohio. They face Akron next on the road on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.