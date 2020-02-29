McKinley boys, Hutch Tech girls win and advance in basketball playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The high school basketball playoffs are underway here in Western New York as teams hit the court on Friday night.

MCKINLEY VS. HUTCH TECH BOYS

Second seed McKinley hosted Hutch Tech on Friday night in the A1 quarterfinals.

The Macks and Engineers kept it close through the first period, with McKinley leading 25-22.

McKinley kept it up to take down Hutch Tech 100-71 and advance to the Section VI semifinals. The Macks will take on North Tonawanda at Buffalo State on Monday, tipoff is set for 7:45 pm.

WILLIAMSVILLE EAST VS. HUTCH TECH GIRLS

The Williamsville East Flames defeated West Seneca West in the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday to advance to the quarters where they took on two seed Hutch Tech on Friday.

The Flames and Engineers played a close game throughout, but Hutch Tech pulled away in the fourth quarter to take a 20 point lead.

The Engineers defeat Will East 72-51.