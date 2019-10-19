McKinley shuts out Niagara Wheatfield to finish perfect regular season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — McKinley looked to finish their regular season with a perfect 7-0 record on Friday night when the Macks hosted Niagara Wheatfield in the regular season finale.

First quarter, Falcons on offense, Elijah Garcia is there for the big sack of Chris Gordon!

Macks ball now, Javon Whitfield with the quick pass to Takeo Funderburk who zigzags across the field for the huge gain!

Second quarter action now, Gordon with the quarterback keep, he gains some decent yardage but as he’s being tackled the ball comes loose! Funderburk with the tackle and the fumble recovery!

The Macks would go on to shut out Niagara Wheatfield 24-0 to go undefeated through the regular season!