McQuaid Jesuit hands St. Joe’s baseball its first loss of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After opening up the season with seven straight Monsignor Martin wins, St. Joe’s hosted McQuaid Jesuit on Wednesday afternoon in some matinee baseball for a non-league matchup.

Top of the first, Ed Hall hits a chopper to third to score Tanner Degrazia. Knights take a 1-0 lead.

Bottom of the frame, with two on Brendan Bucello rips a shot that bounces over the outfield fence for a double. Anthony Greco comes home to tie the game up at one a piece.

Next batter up, Jeremy Connor smacks a grounder up the middle, Bucello and Thomas Zwirecki cross the plate to give the Marauders the 3-1 lead.

Top of the second now, Keeler Thomas with the huge knock to left field but Sean Deakin makes the incredible diving catch for the out!

Joe’s extends their lead in the bottom of the second. Joseph Haynes hits a grounder to short to score Nathan Casarsa. It’s now 4-1, Marauders.

Next batter up, the McQuaid catcher tries to catch Haynes stealing second but meanwhile Christopher Casarsa comes home to give St. Joe’s the 5-1 lead.

Anthony Greco is getting it done on the mound! The sophomore pitcher goes three up, three down in the top of the third and racks up more strikeouts on the day.

Bottom of the fourth, Haynes smacks a chopper to third but beats the throw to first for the single. Nathan Casarsa scores to make it a 6-1 ballgame.

McQuaid Jesuit would capitalize on some misplays late in the game though. The Knights hand St. Joe’s their first loss of the season, 8-6.