Medina cruises to 38-6 victory over Cleve Hill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top-ranked Medina traveled to Cleve Hill on Saturday afternoon for a C-North matchup.

Second quarter, Chase Williams wrangles in the high snap and tosses a jump ball down the field. Josh Walters snags the one-handed catch over the defenders and gets the Eagles deep into Mustang territory.

A few plays later on fourth down, Williams is tracked down by a trio of Mustangs. Medina takes over on downs.

They waste no time getting down the field. Xander Payne pitches it to Greg Thompson who heads for the sidelines and picks up a first down.

Two plays later, Payne hits Joe Cecchini and he’s got room to run!!! The senior tight end brings the Mustangs down to the 25-yard line.

Medina caps off the drive with a dart from Payne to Thompson over the middle for the score. It’s now 30-0.

Both Medina and Cleve Hill score a touchdown in the second half to finish with a final score of 38-6. The Mustangs remain unbeaten on the year, the Eagles move to 2-3.