Medina cruises to 58-6 victory over Fredonia for Class C Section VI title

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Medina and Fredonia met in the battle of the unbeatens in the Class C Section VI title game at Highmark Stadium in the elements on Saturday afternoon.

Scoreless after the first, but the Mustangs turn up the heat even in the snow in the second. Noah Skinner takes the handoff and goes up the gut for the short touchdown. Medina takes an 8-0 lead.

Fredonia looking to tie it up, but Nick Whitfield fumbles the ball and Skinner jumps on it for the fumble recovery.

A few plays later, Medina gets points off the turnover when Xander Payne keeps it himself and turns on the jets for the long TD run. It’s now 16-0.

Medina getting it done on the ground in the blowing snow today. Greg Thompson takes the handoff, shakes off a few defenders, and beats everyone to the end zone. Mustangs take a 24-0 lead.

With two and a half minutes left in the half, even in the blizzard, Payne takes off and goes untouched all the way in for the touchdown. Medina led Fredonia 32-6 at the half.

Second half action, Thompson again breaks away for another touchdown run. The Mustangs lead 46-6.

Medina would score another touchdown to come away with the massive 52-6 victory over Fredonia to win the Class C Section VI Championship.

“It’s huge, first off it’s a big stadium, it’s awesome, but to prove it wasn’t a fluke last year was amazing as well,” Medina quarterback Xander Payne said. “We lost a bunch of great seniors last year, but we still came out here and dominated, which was awesome.”

“It says that we like to push together and drive to be the best of the best,” Medina fullback Noah Skinner said.

“We’ve got grit, we have hustle and we work hard,” Payne said. “No doubt. We’re willing to outwork anyone that we face. Even with those rankings, we only pay attention one week at a time.”