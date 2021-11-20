Medina drops Far West Regional to East Rochester/Gananda 26-24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The undefeated Medina Mustangs squared up with East Rochester-Gananda in the Class C Far West Regional at Williamsville South on Saturday afternoon.

First quarter, Carter Lathrop hands it off to Adrian Letta who takes it in for the short touchdown to give the Bombers the 6-0 lead.

But Medina responds on their next possession. Xander Payne launches it up to a wide open Jarin Rhim who weaves his way through the defense before being downed at the five-yard line.

A few plays later, Noah Skinner bullies his way in and extends over the goal line for the five-yard touchdown to tie the game up at six a piece.

Third quarter action now, Lathrop sends it down the field but Greg Thompson is there to pick it off! Following the interception, Medina takes back the other way and caps off the drive with a five-yard touchdown run by Skinner. It’s now 12-6, Medina on top.

But the Bombers respond soon after with another touchdown up the gut by Letta to tie the game at 12.

On the next Medina possession, Payne again connects with Thompson who makes the acrobatic catch at the five-yard line, and it’s Skinner who again scores the short touchdown to make it an 18-12 ballgame.

After ERG ties it up with a kickoff return for a touchdown, following a short Medina punt, Michael Daniels fields the ball and takes it back to the one-yard line. The Bombers would punch it in a few plays later to take the 26-18 lead.

The Mustangs would score one final touchdown on a bullet from Payne to Thompson in the end zone to make it 26-24, but the failed two-point conversion keeps them from tying up the game.

The Bombers hold on to top top-ranked Medina 26-24 in the Class C Far West Regional.