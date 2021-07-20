Men’s Porter Cup back in full swing at Niagara Falls Country Club

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – After having to cancel last year’s tournament because of the pandemic, the 2021 men’s Porter Cup is back in full swing at Niagara Falls Country Club.

As always, there are a few local golfers to keep an eye on this year starting with East Amherst native Ben Reichert who is a very familiar face when it comes to this tournament. It’s Reichert’s sixth time playing in the Porter Cup and it will be his last as he plans to turn pro at the end of this year.

“When I was young I always used to come and watch with all my buddies and obviously wanted to play one day and getting to do that as many times as I have has been pretty cool,” Reichert said.

Another Western New Yorker to watch out for this week is Sanborn native, Anthony Delisanti. He just graduated from Niagara Wheatfield and is on a roll as the Porter Cup approaches having won back-to-back titles at the Buffalo District Golf Association’s Individual Championship. This is his first time competing in the Porter Cup.

“Yeah I’m super excited. This is a dream come true really to play in this event so I’m really excited to be here and I’m ready to compete, can’t wait,” Delisanti said.

Looking at the other players in the field, South Carolina native Colby Patton already has a connection to this tournament even though it’s also his first time playing in it. Patton, who just graduated from Clemson University, has a family tie to the Porter Cup after his dad played here in the 90’s.

“I called up here to the Pro Shop to get a tee time and they asked for my name and I said Colby Patton and they’re like are you Chris’s son? And I was like yeah so I called my dad back and I was like hey everybody knows you up here like what’d you do? I was like did you win? And he’s like no but I won the long drive contest,” Patton laughed.

It all gets underway on Wednesday morning with Round One.