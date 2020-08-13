Miami tops Toronto in scoring explosion

Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette celebrates his home run off Miami Marlins pitcher Brad Boxberger during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming off of Tuesday’s 5-4 walk-off win in extra innings, the Toronto Blue Jays came into their second game hosting the Miami Marlins at Sahlen Field riding a blue cheese wave, but Miami changed Toronto’s momentum early on.

Top of the first, Miami’s Brian Anderson crushed a three-run home run to left field to score Corey Dickerson and Matt Joyce, and just like that, the Marlins got out to a 3-0 lead.

Toronto’s pitchers had a rough go to start the game. Top of the third, bases loaded, Nate Pearson walked in a run to bring Miami up 4-0. And it didn’t get better from there for the Jays. After a pitching change, a fielding error by Vlad Guerrero Jr. led to another Marlins run. A passed ball to the next batter brought home a Marlin. A Jesus Aguilar single scored the eighth Miami run of the game.

After that five-run top of the third for Miami, Toronto put up two runs in the bottom of the frame with a two-run homer from Teoscar Hernandez to make it 8-2.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run bomb of his own in the bottom of the fourth to cut Miami’s lead in half, 8-4.

The Marlins scored three more runs in the top of the fifth to take an 11-4 lead, but that’s when the Blue Jays would make a comeback.

A two-run Travis Shaw home run in the bottom of the fifth would make it 11-6, then Danny Jansen blasted a 427-foot ball over the left field fence for another two-run homer to make it 11-8.

Vlad Jr. added a HR in the seventh to cut Miami’s lead to two, and back-to-back home runs from Bo Bichette and Shaw in the bottom of the eighth would tie the game up at 11 a piece.

Like Tuesday, this one needed extra innings, but unlike Tuesday, the Marlins come out on top of this one thanks to two RBI singles in the top of the 10th.

Miami beats Toronto 14-11 in 10 innings.