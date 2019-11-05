Micah Hyde announces second annual Charity Softball Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced on Tuesday that his second annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game will be played on May 31, 2020 at 1 pm at Sahlen Field.

The softball game benefits Hyde’s charity, the IMagINe for Youth Foundation, which collects and donates new and used sporting equipment for underprivileged children in the community.

“I’ve always wanted to give back, and sports has gotten me to where I am today,” Hyde said. “I’ve learned a lot through sports, so I want to give that back to the kids.”

For the second year in a row, West Herr Automotive Group is sponsoring the event, which had a wonderful turnout in 2019.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the home run derby in 2019, and Hyde joked on Tuesday that he can’t wait to see who the best athletes are on the team this year.

Tickets for the game are just $10 or $23, Micah Hyde’s jersey number. Tickets can be purchased through the Buffalo Bisons online at Bisons.com.