ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the remainder of the season due to a neck injury, his agent tweeted on Saturday.

He is being placed on injured reserve, his agent Jack Bechta said.

“Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023,” Bechta tweeted.

Hyde suffered the neck injury during Monday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

This is just the latest for a currently depleted Bills defense, which is also missing cornerback Dane Jackson, who left Monday’s game with a neck injury and was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Friday. Safety Jordan Poyer is nursing a sore foot, and Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White still has not played this season after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last season. Tackles Ed Oliver (foot) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) have also been ruled out.

Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam will make his first career start on Sunday, opposite fellow rookie Christian Benford. Jaquan Johnson or possibly Damar Hamlin is expected to start in place of Hyde.