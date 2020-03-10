Middle College advances to Far West Regional

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Middle Early College and Randolph met in the Section VI Class C Crossover, the winner advances to the Far West Regional on Saturday.

The Kats got off to a hot start, leading Randolph after the first two quarter and took a 24-14 lead into the half.

Third quarter action, Cardinals bringing it down, but Jaedin Cottman is there with the huge block and Jamond “Jammin” Jones takes it coast-to-coast and finishes off with the big layup. Kats up 36-18.

That worked the first time, so the Kats get it done yet again. This time it’s a steal for Middle College as Keyunte Jones slings it down the court to Jamond Jones who goes up and lays it in, it’s now 40-18.

Jamond Jones finished with a game high 22 points.

Middle College led 43-22 at the end of the third.

Fourth quarter now, Cottman gets the rebound and sends it to Devonte Prince who nails the triple to bring the Kats up 48-22.

Middle Early College would go on to win 60-32 to advance to the Class C Far West Regional. They will play the winner of Lyons and Caledonia-Mumford at Buff State on Saturday at 1:45.