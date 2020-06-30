Minor League Baseball season canceled

What many expected to happen came to fruition on Tuesday. Minor League Baseball has officially been canceled in 2020.

MILB teams across the country officially made their own independent announcements today, including the Buffalo Bisons.

It goes without saying that not having a season would have a detrimental effect on many individuals and teams throughout the entire league. Many advertisers and season ticket holders are expected to receive refunds or rollover their options to the 2021 season, where permitted.

Without revenue, minor league teams have been laying off and furloughing employees throughout the course of the pandemic. With the official announcement of no games in 2020, more jobs are expected to be cut throughout the country.