Mitch Morse gets ready to face his former team as the Bills host the Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When it comes to connections in this Monday night game as the Bills host the Chiefs, the obvious one is Sean McDermott going against his mentor, Andy Reid. But that’s not the only tie.

Just like Reid gave McDermott his NFL coaching start, Bills center Mitch Morse also got his shot because of the Chiefs as they drafted him in 2015. And thinking of his time in Kansas City, one of the first things that comes to mind is being grateful for that start.

“I think appreciation, they gave me an opportunity to enter this league and grow as a football player so I’ll always be appreciative of that. I had some good times and really good friends along the years as teammates there and very fond memories,” Morse said.

Morse spent the first four years of his career with the Chiefs after they drafted him in the second round (49th overall) in 2015 and he still keeps in touch with a few of his former teammates.

“You go to battle with those dudes and you make some really tight memories with a bunch of those guys who are still on that team and the utmost respect for all of them and love those guys,” Morse explained.

Morse said he is still close with Chiefs’ right guard Andrew Wylie and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

“I was happy for them to see them do well last year. Relationships that are going to last a lifetime regardless of team which is cool to say. I’m very appreciative of those guys.”

The Chiefs of course went on to win the Super Bowl last year and a big reason for that is obviously quarterback Patrick Mahomes who Morse got to spend a few seasons with before signing with Buffalo.

“Yeah you knew he was going to be an exceptional football player from the get-go. He’s shown that plus some so yeah a very good football player, you knew that from the very beginning and he’s a good dude too,” Morse said.

Morse is now in his second season with the Bills after signing a four-year $44.5 million contract in free agency last year.