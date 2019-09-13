Mittelstadt eyes bounce-back season after struggling his rookie year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After struggling in his rookie season, on the first day of on-ice practices of training camp on Friday, Casey Mitteldstadt explained it took him a while to decompress from the year he had with the Blue & Gold.

“It was tough to watch the playoffs and not be a part of it. at the same time, once the year is over there is nothing you can change and you kinda got to control what you can control and get better for the next year.”

With a renewed focus, and with expectations so high heading into his second season, the centerman is already receiving high praise for his approach this year.

“You know, I love what I’m seeing from him already though camp, so I’m excited to see how he progresses through training camp and into the season,” said Sam Reinhart who skating with the center in Friday’s first session. “I can only imagine the opportunity he’s going to get and we’re going to need him to step up.”

Penciled in as the projected number 2 center, Mittelstadt understands that while there were some roster upgrades in the offseason, the young core will be pivotal to the Sabres success.

“Obviously we have a lot on our shoulders and the new guys will have pressure to step up. It’s a good mix of both. We’ve made some really good additions and they’re going to help the team a lot. But at the same time, we’ve got to step up from within, too and try to help the guys get some wins.”

Mittelstadt and the Sabres will practice again on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at the Pegula Ice Arena on the campus of Penn State.