BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jonah Heim, the Amherst Central graduate playing catcher for the Texas Rangers, has been voted by fans to start for the American League in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 11.

Heim, who was drafted out of Amherst in 2013, will be the first player from a Western New York high school to play in the Midsummer Classic since Dave Hollins (Orchard Park) appeared in the 1993 game while playing for Philadelphia. Jesse Winker, who was born in Buffalo and lived in Niagara Falls until age 7, was an All-Star for Cincinnati in 2021.

One of four Rangers voted as All-Star Game starters, 28-year-old Heim is enjoying a breakout season batting .279 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI. Heim’s .469 slugging percentage and .331 on-base percentage are both career-highs, along with his batting average. Heim’s defense and pitch framing also has benefitted the Rangers in taking the AL West lead with a 49-32 as of June 29. Heim beat out Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman 52% to 48% in this week’s final round of fan voting.

Heim was drafted out of Amherst Central in the fourth round by Baltimore in 2013. He made his MLB with Oakland in 2020. In his first season with the Rangers, Heim had a memorable homecoming when the Rangers played in Buffalo during the Blue Jays residency at Sahlen Field in 2021. He became the first Buffalo-born player to appear in a major league game in the city since 1890.

Nine first-time starters were picked by fans, including three Rangers: Heim, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien was chosen for his second start. Texas’ previous high was three starters in 2012, when Adrian Beltré, Josh Hamilton and Mike Napoli were picked.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Star Game, and 10th as a starter. Trout was voted to start for the 10th time and will be joined in the AL lineup by teammate Shohei Ohtani, who last week was chosen at designated hitter as the league’s top-vote getter in the first round.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, elected to start for the fifth time, hasn’t played since June 3 because of a torn ligament in his right big toe. Houston’s Yordan Alvarez finished fourth in the AL outfield voting.

Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena were among the first-time starters, joined by Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy, Miami second baseman Luis Arraez and Atlanta outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Three Los Angeles Dodgers were picked: first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Mookie Betts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez. St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado was elected to his fifth start and eighth appearance.

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. earned an outfield spot last week as the NL’s top vote-getter during the first round, from May 31 to June 22. The second round started Monday and ended Thursday. Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday.

*** Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.