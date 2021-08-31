Mo Linguist era at UB to begin on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New season, new head coach!

The Mo Linguist era finally kicks off for UB on Thursday as the Bulls play host to Wagner, and as we heard a lot during fall camp, the energy and intensity of Coach Mo’s team is incredibly high.

“Number one, our play style is something we talk about daily. How hard we play the game, how we play the game. A lot of football in general from high school to college, even to the NFL is a lot of the same. People run inside zone or slants, defend a certain way, so we spend a lot of time in how we do what we do and why we do what we do, not just what we do,” UB Head Coach Maurice Linguist said. “Everything begins with our play style, and we talk about the ball. We talk about the ball every single day in our program.

“Just winning that turnover battle, that turnover margin, attacking the ball, being relentless on defense, protecting and securing the ball on offense, then just creating that field position through special teams, creating the field position through making and breaking tackles and limiting explosive plays, and ultimately just managing the game and being smart with our decisions on the football field,” Linguist said.

“Being disciplined, being sound fundamentally and playing harder than the man in front of me and doing what we do for the man next to you. We feel like we have a really strong connection player to player, coach to coach, coach to player and player to coach in our program.

“We talk about daily combining our something with someone. Why do we play the game? Now combining that for someone, we do it for one another. We do it for the man next to us and we feel like we’ve definitely been able to grasp that throughout our training camp and this summer,” Linguist said.

Coach Linguist makes his debut in the Bulls season opener on Thursday. Kickoff between UB and Wagner is set for 7pm.